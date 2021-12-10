Better.com CEO Vishal Garg taking time off with immediate effect: Report

-
ALSO READ
'Execution blunder': Better.com CEO apologises after firing 900 employees
HC order on bumper-to-bumper insurance intent laudable, can be challenged
Claim and counter-claim: Health insurance key point of debate in pandemic
Policybazaar.com forays into insurance brokerage, opens 15 retail stores
IRDAI needs young CEO, abolish licence permit raj: Experts
-
Better.com Chief Executive Officer Vishal Garg is taking time off with immediate effect, Vice reported on Friday, citing an email from the digital mortgage company's board.
Garg apologized earlier this week for his manner of handling layoffs at the mortgage company after a video of him firing 900 people via a Zoom call went viral on social media.
Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will be managing the day-to-day decisions of the company and will be reporting to the board, Vice reported, citing the email.
Better.com's board has also engaged an independent third party firm to do a leadership and cultural assessment, according to the report.
Better.com did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Garg, who has come under fire following his actions at the SoftBank-backed company, said earlier this week he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs.
The CEO had cited the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.
Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.
The company said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at $7.7 billion.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU