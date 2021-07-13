Bezos' Blue Origin gets approval to send him, three others to space

-
ALSO READ
Jeff Bezos says will pass baton to new Amazon CEO on July 5
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin postpones New Glenn debut to Q4 2022
Musk trolls Bezos as space race between world's richest men heats up
Branson's Virgin Galactic gets FAA approval to fly people to space
Virgin Galactic ride: Race for space may not just be rich man's fun & game
-
Jeff Bezos' rocket company has gotten government approval to launch people into space, himself included.
The Amazon founder will climb atop his New Shepard rocket next Tuesday in West Texas, joined by his brother, an 82-year-old female aviation pioneer and a $28 million auction winner. It will be the first launch with passengers for Blue Origin, which like Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to start flying paying customers in the months ahead.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued its OK on Monday. The license is good through August.
On Sunday, Virgin Galactic's billionaire founder Richard Branson rode his own rocket plane to space, accompanied by five company employees. A specially designed aircraft carried the winged ship aloft over New Mexico. The space plane dropped away, fired its rocket motor and soared to 53.5 miles (86 km), before gliding to a runway touchdown.
Blue Origin's flight featuring an automated capsule launched atop a reusable booster should reach a maximum altitude of roughly 66 miles (106 kilometers) before parachuting into the desert.
Joining Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic in the chase for space tourists is Elon Musk's SpaceX. But SpaceX plans to send its customers into orbit, not on brief up-and-down hops. Musk has yet to commit to a launch himself.
Bezos, 57, stepped down last week as Amazon's CEO. He founded Blue Origin in 2000.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU