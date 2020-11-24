Biden is a very weak President, could start wars: Chinese govt advisor

JUST IN
Business Standard

Agencies 

joe biden

Beijing must be prepared for a tough stance from the US and things may not change much under the Biden administration, said a top Chinese government adviser, Zheng Yongnian, the dean of the Advanced Institute of Global and Contemporary China Studies, a Shenzhen-based think tank.
“He is certainly a very weak president, if he can’t sort out domestic issues, then he will do...something against China. Trump is not interested in war... but a Democratic president could start wars,” he said.

First Published: Tue, November 24 2020. 00:51 IST

