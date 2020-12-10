Biden may select Chinese-American Katherine Tai as US trade representative

-
ALSO READ
US Presidential elections 2020: No place for hate in America, says Biden
US presidential candidate Biden vows to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement
Biden says the US is a 'beacon for the globe' whose 'soul' must be restored
US Presidential elections 2020: Biden won't rule out studying court packing
Covid-19 vaccine: Joe Biden vows 100 million shots in first 100 days
-
President-elect Joe Biden is expected to select Chinese-American trade lawyer Katherine Tai, to become the US trade representative, according to three people familiar with the decision.
Tai, who has been the chief trade counsel on the House Ways and Means Committee since 2017, is the lead adviser to Democrats and the committee chairman on international trade issues, reported Washington Post.
She would become the first woman of colour to hold the job.
Tai would become the second Asian-American women to be named to a Cabinet position under Biden, and is well regarded by both the moderate and liberal wings of the party and is backed by prominent lawmakers.
The chief trade counsel played a key role in negotiating stronger labour provisions with the Trump administration in the new US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade deal, and has solid backing in labour and business circles, people familiar with the Biden team's deliberations say.
Washington Post reported that her planned selection comes after members of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and several advocacy groups met with Biden's transition team last week to express their growing concern that there would be insufficient Asian American representation in top-tier spots in Biden's administration.
Tai graduated from Yale University and earned her law degree from Harvard Law School. She spent two years teaching English at Zhongshan University in Guangzhou as a Yale-China Fellow.
Meanwhile, the Biden-Harris team earlier announced the members of their health team, in addition to the economic team and the senior White House communication team announced last month.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU