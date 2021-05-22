Biden reiterates support to two-state solution to Israel-Palestine conflict

-
US President Joe Biden has said there is "no shift" in his commitment to the security of Israel and reiterated his support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
"There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. Period. No shift, not at all. But I'll tell you where the shift is. We still need a two-state solution. It is the only answer," said Biden on if there has been a shift in policy on the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Biden made these remarks during a joint press conference with his South Korean counterpart South Korean President Moon Jae-in. This statement comes after Israel and Hamas agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left hundreds dead.
Biden said he is committed to helping rebuild infrastructure in Gaza that was devastated in the recent violence, in a way that does not provide Hamas the opportunity to rebuild their weapons systems. "They need the help and we're going to get that done," Biden said.
Earlier this week, Democrat Rashida Tlaib had confronted Biden for not doing enough to protect Palestinian lives in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and for supporting the Israeli government.
According to The Hill, some progressives have also sought to block a USD 735 million weapons deal with Israel during the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The two-state solution envisages the peaceful co-existence of both Israel and Palestine. It proposes a framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing two states for two peoples: Israel for the Jewish people and Palestine for the Palestinian people.
