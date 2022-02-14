Biden speaks to Zelensky, reaffirms commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty

-
During a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed Washington's commitment to Kiev's "sovereignty and territorial integrity" in response to Russias military build-up on the eastern European nation's borders, according to the White House.
The White House said that during the call on Sunday, Biden made clear that "the US would respond swiftly and decisively, together with its Allies and partners, to any further Russian aggression against Ukraine".
The two leaders further agreed on the "importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence" over Russia's military move.
On his part, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine understands all current risks and is ready for "any developments", Xinhua news agency quoted a statement issued by his press service as saying.
He thanked Washington for support, saying it contributes to strengthening the capabilities of the Ukrainian army.
Zelensky invited Biden to visit Ukraine "in the coming days", saying that such a trip is crucial to stabilising the situation.
The Ukrainian leader also stressed the importance of providing effective security guarantees for Kiev.
"We are ready to discuss them in different formats," he stressed.
Since November, Kiev and some Western countries have accused Russia of assembling heavy troops near the Ukrainian border with a possible intention of "invasion".
Russia denied the accusation, saying that it has the right to mobilize troops within its borders to defend its territory as the NATO's activities constitute a threat to Moscow's border security.
In recent days, the US and some other countries have advised their citizens to leave Ukraine, citing increased threats of military action.
The US has been releasing intelligence which it claims is proof that Russia is prepared to mount a military aggression against Ukraine any time now, but Moscow has accused Washington of "hysteria" over tensions near Kiev.
