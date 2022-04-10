Bilawal Bhutto likely to be Pakistan's next foreign minister: Report

is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister of in the new government after Imran Khan's prime ministerial term came to an ignominious end following his ouster through a no-confidence motion, according to a media report.

While the positions of prime minister and president hold importance, the question of who will be the foreign minister under the new government is also important as the joint Opposition has been constantly targeting the government of Khan for their wrong foreign policies, Geo News reported.

"According to rumours, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to be appointed as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, it said.

The 33-year-old Oxford-educated politician, however, said in an interview with The Independent Urdu that the party would decide on his appointment as the new foreign minister.

is the son of former premier Benazir Bhutto and ex- president Asif Ali Zardari. He is the maternal grandson of former President and Prime Minister of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

