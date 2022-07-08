Billionaire Elon Musk's $44 bn Twitter deal in serious trouble, say reports

-
ALSO READ
Twitter purchase can add to Elon Musk's India troubles
Elon Musk drops plans to join Twitter board, deletes weekend tweets
Can Elon Musk's takeover bring absolute free speech to Twitter?
Elon Musk clinches deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk dodges limits in Twitter board seat refusal, say experts
-
Tech billionaire Elon Musk's offer to buy the microblogging platform Twitter for $44 billion is in serious trouble, media reports say.
According to The Washington Post, Musk's deal to buy the platform is "in peril" -- based on three anonymous sources who told the paper that the billionaire's camp has "stopped engaging in certain discussions around funding" for the agreement.
Musk is not going it alone in his attempt to buy Twitter, with others like Larry Ellison, the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, Fidelity, the crypto exchange Binance, and the state investment firm of Qatar are among those pitching in a few billion as a part of the effort, citing the report, The Verge reported.
The idea that a "drastic" change of direction on the deal is close to happening is supposedly due to concerns that Twitter's data regarding spam and bots on the platform is not verifiable, the report said.
The report comes just hours after Twitter had a conference call with media outlets to explain that its spam account data and technology for blocking bots are just fine, setting up a showdown between the company and its would-be new owner.
The platform reportedly claimed that it blocks 1 million spammers every day.
Last month, Musk stated that if Twitter fails to give data on spam and fake accounts, he may walk out of his $44 billion acquisition agreement.
In an SEC filing, Twitter had shared a letter it received from Musk's legal team indicating displeasure with the company's offered information regarding the level of "spam and fake accounts" on its service.
The letter said that more data (and not just an explanation of how the existing data was gathered) on Twitter's non-human users, both natural and spam, is important for helping close the transaction from a financing perspective.
--IANS
vc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU