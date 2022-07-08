US: Mississippi's only abortion clinic closes as trigger law comes to force

-
ALSO READ
Abortion ruling could increase extremist violence, says US govt report
US President Joe Biden blasts Supreme Court's abortion draft ruling
US lawmakers urge Google to fix misleading abortion search results
Abortion pills under the spotlight as US states impose ban: Report
Israel loosens abortion regulations in response to US overruling Roe
-
The only abortion clinic is the US state of Mississippi has shut down as a "trigger law" has come into force following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that safeguarded women's reproductive rights.
In Mississippi, the state ban that has been triggered prohibits abortions at any point of a pregnancy, forcing the Jackson Women's Health to stop giving the procedure, the BBC reported.
On Wednesday, its last day of operations, pro-choice and anti-abortion clashed outside the clinic as it sought to see as many patients as possible before ending its services.
"It was crazy busy, for obvious reasons," Cheryl Hamlin, who worked at the clinic, told the BBC.
"It was definitely a full day, and it was emotional on the way out. Today is a little bit surreal. I don't even know how I'm feeling right now," she said.
The Mississippi "trigger law" was passed in 2007 and written to go into effect ten days after a Supreme Court reversal of Roe v Wade.
The law carries penalties of up to 10 years in prison for violations, and provides exceptions only in cases of danger to the life of the mother or rape that has been reported to law enforcement.
The law was due to come into effect on Thursday, after a last-minute effort to block it failed.
Some 13 states, primarily in the south and mid-west, had similar laws designed to come into effect after Roe v. Wade was overturned last month.
At least nine states have instituted a near-total ban, with the only exception being danger to the life of the mother.
--IANS
ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU