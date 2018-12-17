JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Markets

Will protect Hafiz Saeed, says Pakistan junior interior minister in video
Business Standard

Bitcoin climbs above $3,400, headed for biggest daily rise in 3 weeks

Bitcoin has fallen around 80 per cent from its record high last December

Reuters  |  London 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Bitcoin rose sharply on Monday, climbing above $3,400 in a move traders ascribed to heavy buying on Japan and Hong Kong-based exchanges.

The original cryptocurrency jumped as much as 11 per cent on the Bitstamp platform and was headed for its biggest daily rise since Nov. 28.

Bitcoin has fallen around 80 per cent from its record high last December. In the last three months it has fallen nearly 50 per cent.
First Published: Mon, December 17 2018. 21:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements