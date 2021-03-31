BlackBerry misses 4th-quarter revenue est despite rebound in software sales

-
ALSO READ
'Dumb money' is on GameStop, beating Wall Street at its own game
IBM Corp revenue disappoints as software sales mark rare decline
No heroes or villains on Wall Street
Spotify quarterly revenue beats Wall Street estimates on subscriber growth
Mastercard beats Wall Street profit estimates as customers spend more
-
(Reuters) - Canada's BlackBerry Ltd missed Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, even as the company said sales of its QNX car software showed improvement.
U.S.-listed shares of BlackBerry, which sells security software to companies and governments as well as infotainment software to carmakers, fell nearly 4% in extended trading.
Demand for the company's QNX car software, used by automakers such as Volkswagen and Ford Motor, had been under pressure due to a slow recovery in the U.S. auto industry amid a global semiconductor shortage and pandemic-related weakness.
"This has been an exceptional year to navigate, however we are pleased with QNX's continued recovery, despite new challenges from the global chip shortage," said Chief Executive Officer John Chen.
BlackBerry was also one of the so-called "stonks" that received major attention from investors after a social-media driven retail short squeeze frenzy. The term "stonk" is used to describe stocks with convoluted prospects that are popular with retail traders on online forums.
The company's U.S.-listed shares had gained nearly 41% so far this year.
Revenue fell to $210 million in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, below analysts' expectations of $245.1 million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit of 3 cents per share, in line with analysts' estimates.
Net loss widened to $315 million, or 56 cents per share, in the fourth quarter from $130 million, or 23 cents per share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU