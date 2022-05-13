Blinken to travel to Germany, France to attend NATO, US-EU trade meeting

US Secretary of State is set to travel to and from May 14-16 to attend the informal meeting of Foreign Ministers in Berlin, Germany, and join the US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Paris-Saclay, .

On May 14, the Secretary will travel to Berlin to attend an informal meeting of Foreign Ministers where Allies and partners will discuss their unified response to "Russia's continuing brutal war against Ukraine".

Blinken will also attend the upcoming Leaders' Summit in Madrid, where Allies will also adopt a new Strategic Concept to guide the Alliance's work over the next decade, said a US State Department press release on Thursday (Local time).

Secretary Blinken, on May 15, will travel to Paris, joined by Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Secretary of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, to attend the second ministerial meeting of the U.S.-E.U. Trade and Technology Council (TTC).

As per the press release they will meet with EU leaders to discuss how democratic approaches to trade, technology, and innovation can serve as a force for greater prosperity.

The US Secretary of State, accompanied by Under Secretary for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose Fernandez, will also meet with business and civil society stakeholders to hear their views on the TTC's past and future work.

