Boeing enters into $5.28 billion two-year revolving credit agreement

(Reuters) - Co said on Monday it had entered into a $5.28 billion, two-year revolving credit agreement, as the U.S. planemaker contends with a prolonged slowdown in commercial fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company had approached a group of banks for a new $4 billion revolving credit facility and had the option to raise the size of to as much as $6 billion. (https://reut.rs/3rbbe5p)

Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase Bank, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, the planemaker said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/12927/000119312521089532/d149318d8k.htm on Monday.

The credit agreement is scheduled to end on March 19, 2023, said in a filing.

Investment-grade rated use revolving credit facilities as backstop financing, with these facilities remaining undrawn for the most part.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

