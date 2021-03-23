Boeing enters into $5.28 billion two-year revolving credit agreement

-
ALSO READ
Europe's Covid-19 pandemic setbacks risk another summer travel washout
Covid-19: Singapore and Hong Kong agree on bilateral travel bubble
Future of business travel unclear as coronavirus upends work life
Aviation sector hit hard by Covid-19, but recovery may not be far away
Global air passenger traffic to dip by 66% this year amid coronavirus: IATA
-
(Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday it had entered into a $5.28 billion, two-year revolving credit agreement, as the U.S. planemaker contends with a prolonged slowdown in commercial air travel fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company had approached a group of banks for a new $4 billion revolving credit facility and had the option to raise the size of to as much as $6 billion. (https://reut.rs/3rbbe5p)
Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase Bank, BofA Securities and Wells Fargo Securities are the joint lead arrangers and joint book managers, the planemaker said https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/12927/000119312521089532/d149318d8k.htm on Monday.
The credit agreement is scheduled to end on March 19, 2023, Boeing said in a filing.
Investment-grade rated companies use revolving credit facilities as backstop financing, with these facilities remaining undrawn for the most part.
(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU