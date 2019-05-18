Boeing loses veteran salesmen at crucial time, leave key vacancies

Three prominent sales executives are retiring from Boeing, leaving key vacancies on the planemaker’s global commercial marketing team ahead of next month’s Paris Air Show, the aerospace industry’s largest trade expo.

With the turnover, loses executives with deep customer relationships in some of its most critical markets, as the company tries to rebuild confidence in the 737 Max after two fatal crashes. Boeing, which like Airbus, is off to a slow start on jetliner sales this year, must also navigate the US-China trade tensions.

Dinesh Keskar, former senior vice-president of sales for Asia-Pacific and India, said in an interview that he stepped down from on May 2 after 39 years with the company. Rick Anderson, who had led sales in China and Northeastern Asia, retired in March after 38 years at

Marty Bentrott, vice-president in charge of sales for West Asia, Russia and Central Asia, has told clients he intends to retire next month, said people familiar with the matter.

Asked to confirm the impending departure, company spokesman Paul Bergman said Bentrott “is still employed at Boeing”.

Under Ihssane Mounir, Boeing’s hard-charging chief commercial salesman, the US planemaker’s sales had flourished through 2018 as Airbus shuffled its team. Boeing had last year snapped its European rival’s six-year winning streak, netting 893 orders valued at $143.7 billion based on list prices.

Keskar, 64, who earned a doctorate in aerospace engineering under the supervision of astronaut Neil Armstrong, estimates he helped land approximately 2,500 airplane orders worth $400 billion after he shifted to a sales role in 1987.

“There have been quite a few wins for me and they were all hard-fought,” he said by phone.

His former sales territory has been divided between two executives.

Since March, Christy Reese has headed Pacific region sales and marketing for Boeing, calling on customers from Korea to New Zealand. John Bruns, who was formerly Boeing’s lead executive in China, is now vice-president for India and Southeast Asia.

Sherry Carbary has succeeded Bruns as Boeing’s president for China. In this role, her role includes overseeing company strategy, government ties and in-country operations that include a new 737 finishing center.

She is also charged with maintaining customer and supplier ties.