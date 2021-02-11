Boeing to provide technical assistance on Indonesian plane crash probe

-
American airplane giant Boeing said that its technical experts will continue assisting the investigation into an Indonesia plane crash that took place last month.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of the crew and passengers on Sriwijaya Air flight SJ-182," Boeing said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that the company will provide the support needed "during this difficult time".
Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee said on Wednesday in a preliminary investigation report on the crash that the plane's auto-throttles showed an anomaly for both left and right levers.
On January 9, Sriwijaya Air's flight SJ-182, a Boeing 737-500 aircraft, was carrying 62 people when it disappeared from the radar screens minutes after taking off from Jakarta.
The crash claimed all the lives on board.
