JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

19 dead, more than 3,000 in need of rescue after Laos dam collapse
Business Standard

On Pakistan election day, explosion kills 34, injures 36 in Quetta

The suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the GEO News

Press Trust of India  |  Karachi | Peshawar 

quetta blast
Photo courtesy: @ANadeem1993

At least 34 people were killed, including 28 in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Pakistan's Quetta city and 36 others injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls.

In Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, a suicide blast targeting a police van killed at least 28 people, including five policemen, and nearly 30 other were injured in a blast near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, The Express Tribune reported.

Quetta is the provincial capital of Balochistan province.

The blast took place near Quetta's Eastern Bypass when the police van was targeted in the attack. The attack was part of a larger pattern of attacks targeting security forces vehicles and not targeting the electoral process, the report said.

The suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the GEO News.

DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema's convoy was attacked. He is reported to be safe, according to sources.
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 12:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements