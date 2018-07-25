On Pakistan election day, explosion kills 34, injures 36 in Quetta

At least 34 people were killed, including 28 in a suicide blast outside a polling station in Pakistan's city and 36 injured as several incidents of violence were reported as the country went to polls.

In Pakistan's restive province, a suicide blast targeting a police van killed at least 28 people, including five policemen, and nearly 30 other were injured in a blast near Quetta's Eastern Bypass, The Express Tribune reported.

is the provincial capital of province.

The blast took place near Quetta's Eastern Bypass when the police van was targeted in the attack. The attack was part of a larger pattern of attacks targeting security forces vehicles and not targeting the electoral process, the report said.

The suicide bomber wanted to enter the polling station, a police spokesperson was quoted as saying by the GEO News.

DIG Abdul Razzak Cheema's convoy was attacked. He is reported to be safe, according to sources.