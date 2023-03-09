Bomb kills 3, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan: Taliban

A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the appointed spokesman for local police chief.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province is a key rival of the .

The militant group has increased its attacks in since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.

