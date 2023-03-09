JUST IN
Vietnam chief of Apple supplier exits after flagging shift from China
Business Standard

Bomb kills 3, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan: Taliban

A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif on Thursday, a Taliban police spokesman said

Topics
Afghanistan | Taliban | Bomb blast

AP  |  Islamabad 

taliban
Representative Image

A bomb killed a Taliban-appointed provincial governor and two others in Afghanistan's Mazar-e- Sharif on Thursday, a Taliban police spokesman said.

The explosion killed Daud Muzmal and two others inside the governor's office in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the Taliban appointed spokesman for local police chief.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province is a key rival of the Taliban.

The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan's Shiite minority.

First Published: Thu, March 09 2023. 14:36 IST

