Book review: Exposing the real motives of Xi Jinping's 'globalisation' rant

Revolution has been a favourite word for book titles, especially for those about China. Elizabeth Economy’s The Third Revolution: Xi Jinping and the New Chinese State, perhaps unintentionally, is different from the rest.

Despite the title, the book presents a very convincing portrait of a counter-revolution mounted by President Xi. In domestic and foreign policy, Xi has overturned Deng Xiaoping’s reforms that Economy calls the Second Revolution after that of Mao Zedong. Within weeks of becoming general secretary of the Communist Party in November 2012, Xi left no doubt of ...