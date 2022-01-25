Boris Johnson's peril mounts as police probe lockdown parties

-
ALSO READ
Johnson eyes post-coronavirus economy as UK Conservatives meet
Pressure on Boris Johnson after Tories' poll defeat
Omicron is plainly milder, new measures not needed: Boris Johnson
Major blow to Johnson as minority party snatches 'safe' Conservative seat
Boris Johnson moves to Plan B Covid measures as UK logs more Omicron cases
-
The crisis engulfing Boris Johnson escalated dramatically after the police began formally investigating allegations he and his staff held parties that broke the government’s pandemic rules.
Johnson is battling for his political survival over a slew of reports about events in his Downing Street office, which were held at a time when social gatherings were banned under restrictions meant to curb the spread of coronavirus.
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick announced an inquiry on Tuesday, hours after Johnson’s office confirmed staff had gathered in Downing Street to celebrate his birthday during the first lockdown in 2020. That was the latest revelation in what’s been dubbed the “partygate” scandal.
Speaking in the House of Commons, Johnson told lawmakers he welcomes the police probe, which he said “will help give the public the clarity it needs and help to draw a line under matters.” Earlier, his spokesman told reporters the prime minister does not think he broke the law.
The development has potentially seismic ramifications for Johnson, who was already facing calls to resign from some members of Parliament in his ruling Conservative Party. Many more have said they would wait for the findings of the government’s own probe into the events, which Johnson commissioned after a furious backlash.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU