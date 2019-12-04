JUST IN
Global Markets: Stocks back to 'risk-on' after Trump's trade war scare
Brazil denies currency manipulation as Trump hints of fresh tariff

Bolsonaro, who has styled himself as a close ally of Trump, said he is "not disappointed" with the U.S. President yet, because the proposed tariffs have not become effective

Reuters  |  SAO PAULO 

Jair Bolsonaro
Bolsonaro said he is "not disappointed" with the U.S. President yet, because the proposed tariffs have not become effective. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the country is not artificially weakening the local currency against the U.S. dollar, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's intention to impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine steel.

Bolsonaro, who has styled himself as a close ally of Trump, said he is "not disappointed" with the U.S. President yet, because the proposed tariffs have not become effective.
First Published: Wed, December 04 2019. 19:24 IST

