Donald Trump says US will host next year's G-7 summit at Camp David

Trump had stirred controversy last month when he announced that the G7 summit, slated for June 10-12, will be held at his Miami Doral Resort

ANI  |  Europe 

Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

United States President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the next year's G7 summit will be hosted at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland, weeks after the White House first announced and later quickly reversed plans to hold the summit at Trump National Doral near Miami.

"We're going to do it at Camp David, and we'll be doing some very special things at Camp David," Trump said during a NATO meeting in London, as reported by the Hill.

Trump had stirred controversy last month when he announced that the G7 summit, slated for June 10-12, will be held at his Miami Doral Resort. The decision drew criticism from media and Democratic lawmakers who said the choice could be inconsistent with the emoluments clause of the Constitution.

G7 includes the seven leading industrialised countries of Britain, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Canada.
