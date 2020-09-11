Brazil records 40,557 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to over 4.23 million

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in has increased by 40,557 to 4,238,446 within the past 24 hours, the national Ministry of Health said late on Thursday.

The death toll has risen by 983 to 129,522 people within the same period.

A day earlier, reported 35,816 new cases of the disease and 1,075 new fatalities.

comes third in terms of cases after the United States and India, which have recorded more than 6.39 million and 4.46 million COVID-19 patients, respectively.

The World Health Organisation declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 27.9 million people have been infected with the worldwide, with over 906,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)