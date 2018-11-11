Brexit pangs: JP Morgan leads $283 billion assets shift to Frankfurt

The major US investment banks are planning to shift about 250 billion euros ($283 billion) of balance-sheet to because of Brexit, several people briefed on the matter said.

, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and have presented plans to increase the held through their subsidiaries tenfold after the UK’s exit from the to comply with requirements, the people said. They asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The post-Brexit estimates below are according to people familiar with the matter and figures for 2017 are from the annual reports of the bank’s German subsidiaries; all figures are in billion of euros.

The final size of the assets, including a large chunk of derivatives contracts with clients, may change depending on the outcome of Brexit talks, the people said. Any shift will likely be very sizable unless banks can keep their passporting rights, they said.

Representatives for JPMorgan, Goldman, Citi and declined to comment.

Many banks are finalizing Brexit planning with only a few more months before Britain’s planned divorce from the EU and uncertainty about key aspects of the final agreement. They need approval for their plans from regulators, who have recently indicated they want to see more risk management functions based in the EU after Brexit.

JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and have all said that they will convert their offices into their EU hubs. Citigroup has chosen Frankfurt as its and recently converted its German legal entity to serve the entire bloc. Bank of America Merrill Lynch has selected Paris as its EU hub.

JPMorgan held $310 billion of in the subsidiary out of total assets of $2,5 trillion at the end of 2017, according to a regulatory filing. Similar disclosures were unavailable for the other banks. Deutsche Bank, which had total assets of 1,48 trillion euros at end 2017, may shift at least 300 billion euros to Frankfurt as well.

There were 143 foreign-owned banks in Germany at the end of September that had combined assets of 1,14 trillion euros ($1,3 trillion), according to Bundesbank statistics. Though US banks are likely to be among the banks planning the biggest shifts as a result of Brexit, other banks that have picked Frankfurt as their EU hub such as Standard Chartered, or Nomura will likely shift to Germany’s financial capital as well.