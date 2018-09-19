Bright and frilly: Designers unveil Brexit wardrobe at London Fashion Week

If you have been wondering what to wear when Britain leaves the next spring, here are some pointers: Hot pink, skirts slashed at the thigh and plenty of lace and ruffles.

At least that is what designers at unveiled in their spring/summer 2019 collections which will start hitting UK shops just before - a divorce many in the industry opposed in the 2016 referendum.

The economic uncertainty facing the £32.3 billion ($42.39 billion) fashion industry when Britain leaves the bloc on March 29 has not translated into gloomy looks on the catwalks with designers showing bright lines rich in intricate detailing.

Hot pink appeared at the Richard Malone, Gareth Pugh and Pam Hogg shows with the former also using bright blues and greens.

Hogg, known for her fantastical creations, presented revealing bodysuits and frocks decorated with masses of tulle as well as jumpsuits and dresses in a carnival-like print. Models wore huge headpieces and towering platforms.

“I’m not politically outspoken but it’s in my work,” Hogg told Reuters. “Life is for living and there’s too many people holding people down...I just want to bring some joy back into life.”

Soft romantic looks of ruffles, floral prints and lace dominated at Bora Aksu, Preen and Roland Mouret. There was also a voluminous shoulders trend — puffed up at Preen or pointy at Julien Macdonald, who dressed models in sparkling dresses slashed all over. His menswear also had sparkles. Asked if his bright line was a response to Brexit, Malone said: “It is, constantly, yeah... That’s what we are doing by creating, you are kind of defying a system that doesn’t want you to create.”

Like other sectors, Britain’s fashion industry is waiting to hear whether the country will strike a deal with the EU. Many designers get textiles from Europe and there is now a question mark over tariffs and costs.