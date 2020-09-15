Britains's Domino's Pizza to create 5,000 new jobs amid coronavirus

-
(Reuters) - Domino's Pizza Group
Britain's largest pizza delivery chain also said it would launch over 1,000 work placements for young people in stores across England, Scotland and Wales as part of the Kickstart scheme in the UK.
(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
