Business Standard

California bar shooting: 12 killed, gunman who fired 30 shots dead too

The venue was hosting an event for college students and possibly several hundred young people were inside

AFP  |  Thousand Oaks (US) 

Twelve people, including a police sergeant, were shot dead in a shooting at a nighttclub close to Los Angeles, police said Thursday.

All the victims were killed inside the bar in the suburb of Thousand Oaks late on Wednesday, including the officer who had been called to the scene, Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

The gunman was also dead at the scene, Dean added. The bar was hosting a college country music night.
First Published: Thu, November 08 2018. 16:55 IST

