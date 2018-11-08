California bar shooting: 12 killed, gunman who fired 30 shots dead too

-
Twelve people, including a police sergeant, were shot dead in a shooting at a nighttclub close to Los Angeles, police said Thursday.
All the victims were killed inside the bar in the suburb of Thousand Oaks late on Wednesday, including the officer who had been called to the scene, Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.
The gunman was also dead at the scene, Dean added. The bar was hosting a college country music night.
