Camilla hails Queen Elizabeth, 'solitary woman' in a world dominated by men
Britain's new Queen Consort Camilla paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, saying the monarch carved a unique role for herself as a 'solitary woman' in a world dominated by men
Last Updated at September 18, 2022 21:55 IST
Events surrounding Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral on Monday cap 10 days of national mourning and are expected to be watched by hundreds of thousands of people packed onto the streets of London and millions around the world. Here are some figures that have swirled around London and the rest of the UK in the aftermath of death on September 8:
- 2,000 dignitaries and guests in Westminster Abbey for the state funeral
- 1 mn people London transport authorities expect to visit the capital on Monday
- 800 guests at a committal service later in the day at St George’s Chapel
- 5,949 military personnel deployed throughout the meticulously choreographed operation since the Queen’s death on Sept 8
- 1,650 military personnel to be involved in the pomp-filled procession of the Queen’s coffin from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch
- 36 km of barriers erected in central London to control crowds
- 250 extra rail services will run to move people in and out of the city
- 8 km queues to pay last respects in Westminster Hall
- 2,868 diamonds, along with 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and 4 rubies, sparkle in the Imperial State Crown that rested on the Queen’s coffin
What all this may cost
- $9 million UK likely to spend on Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
- £5.4 million (almost $16 million in today’s terms) spent on the funeral of Queen mother in 2002
- £3-5 million ($10-17 million in current terms) the cost of Princess Diana’s funeral in 1997
How the day will unfold (in IST)
Indian President in Britain:
President Droupadi Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government on Sunday.
First Published: Sun, September 18 2022. 21:53 IST
