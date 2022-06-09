Canada imposes fresh sanctions on Russia's oil, gas, chemical industries

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil Corporation, Adani Total Gas top bidders for city gas licenses
CNG, PNG prices spike; govt says awaiting data to make gas allocation
South Korea to divert gas supplies to Europe over Russia-Ukraine conflict
Ukraine conflict, climate action play major role in Canada's 2022 budget
Myanmar public urges gas sanctions to stop military funding amid violence
-
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced that Canada is imposing new sanctions on Russian oil, gas and chemical industries.
The Minister said in a news release on Wednesday that these new measures are imposing a ban on the export of 28 services vital for the operation of the oil, gas and chemical industries, including technical, management, accounting and advertising services, Xinhua news agency reported.
The banning of the exportation of oil, gas and chemical services is targeting an industry that accounts for about 50 per cent of Russia's federal budget revenues, she added.
Since February 24 this year, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 1,070 individuals and entities from and in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU