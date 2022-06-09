India, France hope India-EU trade pact to conclude before 2024

-
ALSO READ
India-UK conclude round two of FTA negotiations, share text of draft treaty
India's FTA ambitions in perspective
India, UK committed to delivering balanced FTA by year-end: FS Shringla
India-Israel free trade agreement talks to gather pace next month
India-UAE bilateral FTA: Upgrades in the export basket, shows data
-
India and France on Wednesday hoped for the conclusion of the proposed free trade agreement between India and European Union before 2024, an official statement said.
India and the EU (European Union) bloc are due to reopen FTA (Free Trade Agreement) talks in Brussels on June 17, the commerce ministry said in a statement.
The issue came up for discussions during the meeting between a French delegation with minister of state for commerce and industry Som Parkash.
A four-member French delegation led by Special Representative for Bilateral Economic Relations Paul Hermelin called on the minister of state here on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, Hermelin said France is keen to pursue the FTA negotiations between European Union and India.
"Both sides hoped to conclude the agreement before 2024. The pact will pave the way for India to give a boost to trade with the 27-member nation EU bloc, subject to ratification by both sides including the European Parliament," the ministry said.
Parkash highlighted India's priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference (MC12) of the WTO (World Trade Organisation) to be held in Geneva next week.
The minister also sought support of the government of France for India's proposal seeking TRIPS (Trade related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waiver in view of the global fight against the Covid pandemic.
He also pointed out India's stance on WTO negotiations related to e-commerce and the moratorium on customs duties on electronic transmissions that are due to expire in the run up to the MC12.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU