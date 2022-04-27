Canada introduces legislation to sell off assets of sanctioned Russians

The Canadian government has introduced legislation allowing it to seize and sell off assets of sanctioned Russians, the National Post reported on Tuesday.

The amendment to Canada's Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) was included in the budget implementation bill presented before the House of Commons.

The bill would expand Ottawa's sanction regime, which until now was limited to freezing assets and banning financial activity of the sanctioned individuals in .

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Russia has said that the aim of the special operation is to demilitarize and denazify Ukraine and that it is targeting the country's military infrastructure only.

Western countries have responded with comprehensive sanctions on Moscow and lethal aid to Kiev.

