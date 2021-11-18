Canada's British Columbia declares state of emergency amid floods

-
The government of Canada's British Columbia declared a state of emergency in the Pacific province due to floods and mudslides caused by rainstorms in the last few days.
British Columbia Premier, John Horgan made the declaration at a news conference on Wednesday.
"Heavy rains, strong winds, flooding have devastated entire communities of our province."
The declaration gives the province various powers from stopping hoarding to restricting travel in and out of flood zones, Xinhua news agency reported.
"The order will preserve basic access to services and supplies for communities across the province," Horgan said.
Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and one woman was confirmed dead in southern British Columbia.
"Sadly, we expect to confirm more fatalities in the coming days," he added.
The Premier said he has spoken to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding that his government has now formally requested the assistance of the Canadian Armed forces.
He said the Trudeau government and provincial governments of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario have offered support to his province.
--IANS
int/khz/
