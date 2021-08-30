Over 258,000 people across 16 districts affected by floods in Assam

As many as 732 villages in 16 districts have been affected in due to floods following heavy rainfall, said the State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Sunday in its flood report.

"As many as 2,58,191 persons have been affected in 16 districts of due to flood in the state. A total of 91 relief camps and relief distribution centres have been set up for the flood victims in the state in which 6,218 victims are taking shelter.

According to the flood report of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), Circle Office, Fire and Emergency Services (F & ES), and local administration are involved in the rescue operations. Ten boats have been deployed for rescuing people.

The State has been suffering from flood situations for the past several weeks.

