Card spending slows, hurting revenue growth amid inflation, says Mastercard

Inc. dropped after warning revenue growth would slow even faster than expected this quarter, stoking fears that has put a damper on consumer spending.



The payments giant said spending on its cards increased 11% to $1.73 trillion in the fourth quarter, missing the $1.77 trillion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. The company also warned revenue for the first quarter would climb by a percentage in the “high end of high single digits,” while analysts in a Bloomberg survey were expecting revenue to increase 10%.

“While macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty persists, consumer spending has been remarkably resilient,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Miebach said in a statement announcing the results. “We are well prepared to adjust our investment profile quickly if needed.”

shares slipped 1.1% to $378.35 at 9:47 a.m. in New York trading. The stock has climbed 9.8% in the past year, compared with a 12% decline for the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

Net revenue for the fourth quarter jumped 12% to $5.82 billion, in line with the $5.8 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Expenses jumped 10% to $2.6 billion, which was also in line with what was expected.

In all, the company reported earnings of $2.53 billion for the final quarter of the year, or $2.62 a share. That compares with the $2.58 average of analyst estimates.

and its rival Visa Inc. have so far said that hasn’t weighed on consumers’ overall spending patterns. Instead, card customers have shifted their spending to lower-cost items or generic brands. And the two have said they continue to get a boost from spending on travel and dining with pandemic-related restrictions easing globally.

“As we look at the broader economy, we see the continued recovery of cross-border travel, with volumes up 59% versus a year ago and we’re encouraged by Asia opening up further,” Miebach said.

Net revenue for the year is likely to grow by a percentage in the “low teens,” Mastercard said in a presentation posted on its website. Operating expenses, meanwhile, are likely to fall by a percentage in the “mid single digits,” the company said. That’s in line with what analysts are expecting.