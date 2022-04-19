Cathay Pacific names Rakesh Raicar as regional GM for S Asia, Africa

has appointed Rakesh Raicar as the airline's new regional general manager for south Asia, middle-east and Africa.

"Based in Mumbai, India, Raicar would be responsible for the growth of the airline's business and operations in the said regions," Cathay Pacific's statement said on Tuesday.

Raicar has over 30 years of experience working with Cathay Pacific, it mentioned.

is the flag carrier of and it had 193 aircraft in its fleet by the end of 2021.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)