CDC set to unveil revised mask guidance for vaccinated Americans: Report

-
ALSO READ
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
Johnson & Johnson delays vaccine rollout in Europe amid blood clot probe
PM to meet vaccine makers today to discuss next phase of rollout
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Govt eyes faster rollout amid second wave fears
-
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is set on Tuesday to announce revised mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases and the more transmissible Delta variant, sources said.
Officials told Reuters the CDC is expected to recommend fully vaccinated Americans wear masks indoors in at least some instances, but the specifics are not clear.
The CDC and White House declined to comment. The CDC said it plans a 3 p.m. (1900 GMT) COVID-19 update media briefing.
In May, the CDC advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, guidance the agency said would allow life to begin to return to normal.
The CDC also said in May fully immunized people would not need to physically distance in most places.
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in May the new guidance was based on a sharp reduction in cases, expansion of vaccines to younger people, and vaccine efficacy against coronavirus variants.
The CDC in May said it still recommended vaccinated people wear masks on planes and trains, and at airports, transit hubs, mass transit and places like hospitals and doctor's offices.
Top infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday on CNN that health officials were considering whether to revise mask guidance for vaccinated Americans, saying it was "under active consideration."
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU