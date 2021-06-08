Central banks continue to remain positive on gold, finds WGC Survey

-
ALSO READ
Gold prices fall to Rs 47,960 per 10 gm, silver trends at Rs 69,800 a kg
Gold prices remain stable at Rs 47,340 per 10 gm, silver at Rs 69,200 a kg
Gold price rises to Rs 47,230 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 70,200 a kg
Hold on to sovereign gold bonds as prices may rebound, say experts
Gold price today at Rs 53,180 per 10 gm, silver trending at Rs 65,500 a kg
-
Central banks continue to be positive on gold and around 21 per cent of the central banks around the globe intend to increase their gold reserves over the next 12 months, according to a survey jointly undertaken by the World Gold Council and YouGov.
The '2021 Central Bank Gold Reserves (CBGR)' survey also noted that central banks are also increasingly valuing gold's performance during periods of crisis as this attribute now tops their rationale for holding gold.
"These results come amid ongoing uncertainty stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, a situation which has added significant complexity to central bank reserve management," said the report.
It noted that this year's CBGR survey indicates continuing central bank interest in gold. Potentially driving this interest is a growing recognition of gold's financial characteristics, particularly during periods of crisis, said the report.
"At the same time, ongoing concerns about global market volatility and the path of the post-pandemic economic recovery continue to inform central banks' views of gold. These same factors may also be clouding respondents' opinions on the overall direction of central bank gold holdings despite having more certainty on their own plans for gold," it added.
Looking ahead, the World Gold Council report said that central banks will need to balance financial and geopolitical uncertainty with a potentially strong pickup in global growth.
"We believe that central banks will continue to be net buyers of gold, although total purchase volumes may not be as large as in the previous decade."
The slightly stronger conviction towards gold amongst respondents in this year's survey may suggest that central banks have a clearer picture of their plans for the coming year, and is supportive of continued gold purchases from the official sector, it added.
Several of the survey's findings point to a growing complexity. Around 84 per cent of respondents report that uncertainty over the post-Covid economic recovery is relevant for their reserve management decisions.
The same proportion of respondents say that negative rates -- the most relevant factor in last year's survey -- continues to inform their investment decisions.
The continuation of expansive monetary and fiscal policies, now combined with the prospect of rising inflation, will likely be at the forefront of central bankers' concerns for the foreseeable future, said the report.
--IANS
rrb/sn/sdr/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU