China agrees with US to release oil reserves near Lunar New Year

will release crude from its national strategic stockpiles around the Lunar New Year holidays that start on February 1 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices, sources told Reuters.

The sources, who have knowledge of talks between the world's top two crude consumers, said agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of depending on price levels.

" agreed to release a relatively bigger amount if is above $85 a barrel, and a smaller volume if oil stays near the $75 level," said one source, without elaborating. The release of crude stocks by China will occur around the Lunar New Year, the sources said. China will be closed for the biggest annual holiday from January 31 to February 6.reuters

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)