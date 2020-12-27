China amends criminal law to formally criminalise doping in sports

has formally criminalised in sports as its top legislature voted to adopt Amendment XI to its criminal law.

The historic move in China's anti- fight took place when the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress voted on Saturday to add the amendment to Article 355, Xinhua news reports.

It stipulates that anyone who lures, instigates or cheats athletes into using banned substances in either domestic or competitions faces up to three years' imprisonment and a fine.

Heavier punishments will be given to those organising or forcing athletes into using banned substances, while knowingly offering banned substances to athletes is also a criminal offence.

The amendment represents China's latest anti- measure. In November 2019, the country's Supreme People's Court announced judicial interpretations on the application of criminal law in handling cases related to doping, which went into effect on January 1, 2020. The State Council launched the Anti-Doping Regulation in 2004.

The amendment will take effect on March 1, 2021.

--IANS

rkm/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)