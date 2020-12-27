China amends criminal law to formally criminalise doping in sports

-
-
China has formally criminalised doping in sports as its top legislature voted to adopt Amendment XI to its criminal law.
The historic move in China's anti-doping fight took place when the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress voted on Saturday to add the amendment to Article 355, Xinhua news reports.
It stipulates that anyone who lures, instigates or cheats athletes into using banned substances in either domestic or international competitions faces up to three years' imprisonment and a fine.
Heavier punishments will be given to those organising or forcing athletes into using banned substances, while knowingly offering banned substances to athletes is also a criminal offence.
The amendment represents China's latest anti-doping measure. In November 2019, the country's Supreme People's Court announced judicial interpretations on the application of criminal law in handling cases related to doping, which went into effect on January 1, 2020. The State Council launched the Anti-Doping Regulation in 2004.
The amendment will take effect on March 1, 2021.
