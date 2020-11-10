Australia could lose swimming medal from 2012 Olympic in doping case

-
ALSO READ
US may face potential sanctions from WADA over funding withdrawal
WADA extends suspension of India's dope testing laboratory for 6 months
Nada advices athletes to submit their whereabouts every 3 months in advance
We've started preparations for top-10 finish in 2028 Olympics: Kiren Rijiju
INOX group to be official sponsor of Indian team at Tokyo Olympics: IOA
-
Australia could lose a swimming medal from the 2012 London Olympics in a doping case.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it held a hearing Monday on the previously confidential case of Brenton Rickard, who tested positive years after the London Games in a reanalysis of his sample. Rickard won a bronze medal in the 4x100-meter medley relay.
The case was revealed last week by Australian media.
Rickard, a three-time Olympic medalist, swam in the heats for Australia. The United States won gold with a team that included Michael Phelps.
CAS said the case between Rickard and the International Olympic Committee was heard by video link. The court did not set a timeline for a verdict.
Samples from the 2012 Olympics have been allowed to be stored for eight years and re-tested when laboratories develop better methods.
Rickard tested positive for furosemide, a diuretic and masking agent that can hide the use of other banned substances. No trace was detected in Rickard's urine sample at the time.
The IOC declined to comment on the case, citing legal reasons. It had not previously announced details of the case, which is one of about 60 positive tests found in the London reanalysis program. Most were in weightlifting and track and field, involving athletes from eastern Europe.
Rickard's sample reportedly had a tiny amount of the banned substance, which Australian media believe came from a contaminated over-the-counter medication.
Strict liability rules in doping mean athletes face disqualification and a ban if they cannot detail exactly how a banned substance became present in their system.
If Australia is disqualified, the fourth-place British team could be upgraded to get bronze medals.
Rickard, who is now 37, won two silver medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, one in the 4x100 medley relay and another in the 200 breaststroke.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor