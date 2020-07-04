China appoints hard-line Hong Kong security chief Zheng Yanxiong

has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Zheng Yanxiong, 56, most recently served as the secretary general of the Communist Party committee of Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse bordering The new security agency was established under national security legislation that imposed this week on that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.

Zheng sparked controversy during an earlier posting as the party chief of the Guangdong city of Shanwei over his stance towards protesters in the village of Wukan.