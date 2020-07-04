JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Mass exodus begins from Beijing after govt eases travel restrictions
Business Standard

China appoints hard-line Hong Kong security chief Zheng Yanxiong

Zheng Yanxiong, 56, most recently served as the secretary general of the Communist Party committee of Guangdong province

Topics
China | Hong Kong | Hong Kong Protesters

Reuters 

Beijing imposed the legislation on the former British colony earlier this week (Photo: bloomberg)
Beijing imposed the legislation on the former British colony earlier this week (Photo: bloomberg)

China has appointed an official who became prominent during a 2011 clampdown on protesters in China as director of its new national security office in Hong Kong, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Friday. Zheng Yanxiong, 56, most recently served as the secretary general of the Communist Party committee of Guangdong province, an economic powerhouse bordering Hong Kong. The new security agency was established under national security legislation that China imposed this week on Hong Kong that will punish crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, heralding a more authoritarian era for China's freest city.

Zheng sparked controversy during an earlier posting as the party chief of the Guangdong city of Shanwei over his stance towards protesters in the village of Wukan.

Man charged with terrorism for slogan

A Hong Kong man who carried a sign saying "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" as he drove a motorcycle into police during a protest this week has become the first person charged with inciting separatism and terrorism under a new security law. The law punishes crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison but critics say it is aimed at stamping out dissent and ending a long-running campaign for greater democracy in the city.

First Published: Sat, July 04 2020. 00:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU