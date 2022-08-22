China central bank cuts mortgage rate to support crisis-hit property market

China's central bank has cut its rate as officials work to support the crisis-hit .

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 1.5 percentage points, which matches its biggest cut on record, the BBC reported.

The world's second largest faces a property crisis that has seen some building projects grind to a halt.

Lockdowns due to the country's strict zero-Covid policies are also affecting businesses and consumers.

On Monday, the PBOC reduced the five-year rate to 4.2 per cent, which will bring down the cost of home repayments around the country.

It also lowered the one-year loan prime rate, which is usually used to determine corporate loans, from 3.7 per cent to 3.65 per cent.

Iris Pang, Greater China chief economist at ING Bank, said the moves are part of a wider effort to shore up the real estate industry.

"At the same time, some local governments have started to lend to property developers to continue the construction of uncompleted homes," she said in a note on Monday.

"The two measures together should reduce the concern of existing home borrowers."

China's property crisis is estimated to have wiped more than a trillion dollars off the value of the sector last year, the BBC reported.

Home sales in China have fallen for 11 months in a row, official data shows. That is the longest slump since China created a private in the late 1990s.

Several Chinese developers have halted building work on homes that had already been sold, because of concerns over their finances.

