China central bank cuts mortgage rate to support crisis-hit property market

-
ALSO READ
RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps: Analysts see muted impact on banks' NIM, PAT
LIC Housing Finance increases home loan rate to 6.9% for select borrowers
How will the RBI's repo rate hike impact your home loan?
As China's property crisis deepens, experts see a silver lining for India
Impact of RBI's repo rate hike on borrowers, investors and the economy
-
China's central bank has cut its mortgage rate as officials work to support the crisis-hit property market.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) lowered the five-year loan prime rate (LPR) by 1.5 percentage points, which matches its biggest cut on record, the BBC reported.
The world's second largest economy faces a property crisis that has seen some building projects grind to a halt.
Lockdowns due to the country's strict zero-Covid policies are also affecting businesses and consumers.
On Monday, the PBOC reduced the five-year rate to 4.2 per cent, which will bring down the cost of home mortgage repayments around the country.
It also lowered the one-year loan prime rate, which is usually used to determine corporate loans, from 3.7 per cent to 3.65 per cent.
Iris Pang, Greater China chief economist at ING Bank, said the moves are part of a wider effort to shore up the real estate industry.
"At the same time, some local governments have started to lend to property developers to continue the construction of uncompleted homes," she said in a note on Monday.
"The two measures together should reduce the concern of existing home mortgage borrowers."
China's property crisis is estimated to have wiped more than a trillion dollars off the value of the sector last year, the BBC reported.
Home sales in China have fallen for 11 months in a row, official data shows. That is the longest slump since China created a private property market in the late 1990s.
Several Chinese developers have halted building work on homes that had already been sold, because of concerns over their finances.
--IANS
san/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU