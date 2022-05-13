LIC Housing Finance increases home loan rate to 6.9% for select borrowers

-
ALSO READ
LIC IPO opens today. Should you subscribe? What brokerages suggest
LIC will be fifth most-valued firm post IPO with m-cap of Rs 6 trillion
Positive start: LIC's mega share sale subscribed 67% on first day
LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 of opening; offer closes on May 9
Over Rs 30,000 cr funds blocked in LIC IPO could hit other offerings
-
Mortgage financier LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) on Friday increased interest rate on home loans by 20 basis points to 6.9 per cent, from 6.7 per cent, for select borrowers.
For borrowers with CIBIL score of 700 and above, the rate hike has been limited to only 20 bps, LIC Housing Finance said in a statement, adding that the revised rates are applicable from Friday.
For customers having CIBIL score (less than 700) maximum hike is 25 basis points (bps). For NTC (New to Credit) customers the hike is 40 bps.
CIBIL Score is a 3-digit numeric summary of a customer's credit history. It ranges between 300 to 900. The closer the score is to 900, the better the credit rating is.
The increase in the lending rate follows a hike of 40 basis points in the repo rate to 4.40 per cent by the Reserve Bank of India last week.
"RBI has after a long time increased the policy rates and the effect is being seen across the lenders. We have kept our home loan rates competitive despite the increase in the cost of funds to support the aspirations of home buyers," LIC HFL's Managing Director and CEO Y Viswanatha Gowd said.
Many banks, including HDFC Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Karur Vysya Bank revised their lending rates based on marginal cost of funds and repo rate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU