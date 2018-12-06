China demands clarifications from Canada, US for detaining Huawei CFO

-
China on Thursday urged Canada and the United States to "clarify" the reason a senior Huawei executive had been detained in Vancouver.
"We have made solemn representations to Canada and the US, demanding that both parties immediately clarify the reasons for the detention, and immediately release the detainee to protect the person's legal rights," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.
