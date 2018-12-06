JUST IN
Chinese debt market may see $80-bn inflows in 2019, says Morgan Stanley
China demands clarifications from Canada, US for detaining Huawei CFO

China also asked for immediate release of the detainee

AFP | PTI  |  Beijing 

Representative Image
China on Thursday urged Canada and the United States to "clarify" the reason a senior Huawei executive had been detained in Vancouver.

"We have made solemn representations to Canada and the US, demanding that both parties immediately clarify the reasons for the detention, and immediately release the detainee to protect the person's legal rights," foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told a regular press briefing.
