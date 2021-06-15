China denounces NATO statement, defends country's defense policy

-
ALSO READ
NATO chief raises 'serious concern' about China's military investment
Raisina Dialogue: NATO Secy Gen flags China coercion of neighbours,
NATO chief says security situation in Afghanistan remains challenging
China protests over US warship traversing through Taiwan Strait
NATO countries ready to collectively respond to attacks in space
-
The Chinese mission to the European Union on Tuesday denounced a NATO statement that declared Beijing a security challenge, saying China is actually a force for peace but will defend itself if threatened.
The Chinese news release said the NATO statement was a slander on China's peaceful development, a misjudgment of the international situation and (NATO's) own role, and a continuation of the Cold War mentality and organisational political psychology.
NATO allies joined the United States on Monday in formally scolding Beijing as a constant security challenge.
Washington has singled out China as a particular threat, especially in the South China Sea, where it has built and militarised artificial islands, as well as over its attempts to intimidate self-governing Taiwan, which it claims as its own territory to be annexed by military force if necessary.
The Chinese mission said Beijing's spending on its military is considerably less than that of NATO members and it accused the organisation of conjuring up a military threat from China in order to justify its own agenda.
China will never give up the right to maintain peace but unswervingly defend our sovereignty, security and development interests," the mission.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU