China developers offering free luxury cars and big discounts to lure buyers

Chinese property developers are offering free and hefty discounts to lure buyers as lending curbs and funding constraints squeeze their finances.

China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co is giving away a Series 3 or X1 to buyers of a three-bedroom unit or townhouse at its Shanghai development. The car, or cash equivalent, equates to about a 10 percent discount on the 3.1 million yuan ($450,000) price of the 89-square-meter apartment.

At China Evergrande Group’s 646 nationwide projects, a basic 11 per cent price cut widens to as much as 26 per cent once extra perks, such as discounts to buyers referred by Evergrande employees or previous buyers, are thrown in.

A further incentive: An initial down-payment of just 5 per cent is required, compared with the usual 30 per cent deposit required by local governments. Developers are bridging the gap by offering multiyear installment plans as a way of getting around higher thresholds aimed at deterring property speculators.

“Financing is becoming hard for everyone, even including the giant players,” said Sabrina Wei, head of northern China research at Cushman & Wakefield Inc in Beijing. “They need discounts to boost sales and collect cash.”



Developers in neighboring are also offering perks such as free holiday and travel packages and easy credit to lure buyers in a sign one of the world’s hottest property markets may finally be cooling.

At China Merchants Shekou’s ‘Harmonious’ development, prospective buyers have signed up for just 25 of the 350 apartments, local land registry filings show. Only eight buyers signed up for Gezhouba Real Estate’s 223-unit ‘Magnolia Garden’ project in Shanghai’s west. In the city’s north, Sanxiang Impression Co’s 161-unit complex enticed just five people.

“Property projects are no longer an easy sale,” Cushman’s Wei said. “We may soon see this prolonged upbeat property season behind us.”

