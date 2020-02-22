China faces a new threat as US cracks down on economic espionage

Espionage, the world’s second oldest profession, has long been a central tool of statecraft. In the post-war era, however, where countries have revised national priorities to defend their technological and economic prowess, espionage has taken new forms.

Economic espionage —a crime under the US’ 1996 Economic Espionage Act (EEA) —refers to targeting or acquiring trade secrets to benefit a foreign government or company. The EEA makes a clear connection between the need to protect intellectual property and trade secrets and the US’ economic security. It ...