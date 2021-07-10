China hosted global project to look at coronavirus in bat populations

-
ALSO READ
UK lawmakers seek to reverse government's contentious foreign aid cut
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Maldives on two-day visit
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds talks with Kuwaiti counterpart
Another recession looms for United Kingdom's economy as lockdowns bite
United Kingdom sets out new laws to protect historic statues, monuments
-
China and the USA were said to be leaders of a project to identify presence of viruses in wildlife with the potential to cross over to humans.
Correspondence by Ping Cheng, Director, NIAID Office in China has detailed these contacts which took place.
These details are under the spotlight as a debate is emerging over the role of Wuhan Institute of Technology in the spread of coronavirus.
Cheng writes that Global Virome Project will be visiting Beijing to discuss the scope of the project which is sponsored by USAID and other organisations.
"They plan to have US and China to be leaders of the project. The China host is China CDC and our dear friend George Gao is China POC for the project. The purpose of the project is to identify viruses present in wildlife with potential crossing over to humans, causing human infection and spread", Cheng wrote.
"Following the identification of the viruses is the development of vaccines to protect the human population", Cheng wrote.
This is exactly the sequence of events with Covid 19 when first the virus broke and then vaccines came in the picture.
Cheng further wrote that China has huge capacity for vaccine development with 7 national owned vaccine manufacturing facility and over 30 private vaccine making companies.
"One of the partners in this project is Ecohealth Alliance. Peter Daszak from EcoHealth Alliance is one of the leaders of the GVP project and he has NIAID grant from RDB looking at the coronavirus in bat populations in China in collaboration with Wuhan Institute of Virology. He came to visit me once in the Embassy. This grant has direct connection with the purpose of GVP", Cheng wrote.
--IANS
san/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU