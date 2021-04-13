China opens 5G station at world's highest radar location near Tibet border

-
ALSO READ
China to connect Tibet with high-speed bullet trains before July: Official
China orders advancing construction of Tibet rail line, close to Arunachal
As Xi asks troops to prepare for war, US appoints special officer for Tibet
Appointment of coordinator for Tibet by US aimed at destabilising it: China
US House of Representatives passes bipartisan resolution on Tibet
-
China has opened a 5G signal base at the Ganbala radar station in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet which is the world's highest manually operated radar station at an elevation of 5,374 meters, the Chinese military's official website reported on Monday.
The mountain is located in Nagarze County in Tibet which is in the vicinity of borders with India and Bhutan.
At the end of last year, the People's Liberation Army started to coordinate with civilian enterprises to launch 5G base station construction in Ganbala to solve the difficulty of network access for the border defence troops, the website said.
The stable and high-speed 5G signal enables the soldiers in the deep mountains to keep up with the information society, leaving the monotonous and boring life on the border, it said.
It is part of efforts to improve training and on-duty conditions for soldiers stationed in border areas, it added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU