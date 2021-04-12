LG, SK reach $1.8-billion settlement to end electric-vehicle battery spat

-
ALSO READ
South Korea battery maker LG Chem shares jump, boosted by Tesla sales boom
LG Chem to double China battery capacity to meet Tesla demand
Explained: What attracts electric vehicle makers to Tamil Nadu
S Korean battery makers agree $1.8 bn settlement, aiding Biden's EV push
Joe Biden inauguration LIVE: Biden signs 17 orders to undo Trump's legacy
-
Two South Korean electric-vehicle battery makers reached a last-minute settlement in a bitter US trade dispute, sparing President Joe Biden from choosing between undermining intellectual property rights or dealing a politically toxic blow to his climate agenda.
SK Innovation agreed to pay 2 trillion won ($1.8 billion) to LG Energy Solution, a unit of LG Chem, according to a statement from the two companies. The payment is divided equally in cash and royalties, they said.
The two companies “will work to help the development of EV battery industry in South Korea and the US through healthy competition and friendly cooperation,” according to the joint statement. “In particular, we will work together to strengthen the battery network and environmentally-friendly policy that the Biden administration is pursuing.”
The settlement will avert a 10-year import ban of SK Innovation’s batteries into the US and ends the two-year dispute between the two companies. The import ban threatened to complicate the rollout of Ford Motor’s new F-150 electric pickup truck and the Volkswagen AG’s ID.4 SUV.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU