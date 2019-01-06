China passes law to have own version of Islam, make it conform to socialism

has passed a law that seeks to "Sinicize" Islam within five years and might do that with other four religions in the country, according to the state media.

Under the all-powerful Chinese President Xi Jinping, has heavily cracked down on religion, especially Islam practised by most Uighurs in the country's Xinjiang province who Beijing suspects of having separatist and extremist tendencies.

" passed a five-year plan to at a meeting on Saturday with representatives from China's eight Islamic associations," said a report in the

"During the meeting, participants agreed to guide Islam to be compatible with socialism and implement measures to Sinicize the religion. This is China's important act to explore ways of governing religion in modern countries," the report said.

There are over 20 million Muslims in the country. Islam is one of the five officially recognised religions in atheist China. The other four are Taoism, Buddhism, Catholicism, and



The top officials in the Chinese government have often likened the religion to "mental disease" that "needs to be cured."

China has come under heavy criticism for reportedly detaining over 1 million Muslim Uighurs in indoctrination camps in Xinjiang.

In the past, Beijing has adopted heavy-handed measures with the authorities confiscating copies of the Quran, issuing diktats to Muslims not to grow beards, and not choose names for their wards which sound "too Islamic."

Defending the "Sinicization" of Islam move, the in an opinionated report, said: "Generally speaking, modern countries are secular and diverse in a globalized world. But the revival and spread of religion have somewhat impacted secular society. Fundamentalism has caused more religious violence and religious nationalism is threatening countries' legitimate governments and leading to social instability."

"Governing religion is a common challenge faced by all modern countries. The main purpose of China's five-year plan to is to seek governance that tallies with Chinese practice, and it is not only limited to Islam."

